14,767 Shares in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Bought by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHAK. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Shake Shack by 22.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after acquiring an additional 12,286 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the first quarter valued at $6,319,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Shake Shack by 18.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Shake Shack by 70.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 433,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,911,000 after acquiring an additional 179,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Shake Shack by 9.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHAK shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Shake Shack from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.56.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total transaction of $105,327.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHAK opened at $81.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.51. Shake Shack Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.49 and a twelve month high of $138.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.40 and a beta of 1.69.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $187.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.62 million. Analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

