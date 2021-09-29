125,000 Shares in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Acquired by Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC

Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC acquired a new position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,000. Energizer accounts for about 2.2% of Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC owned 0.18% of Energizer as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Energizer by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,878,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,452 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Energizer by 3,819.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 621,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,502,000 after purchasing an additional 605,756 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Energizer by 119.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 375,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,159,000 after purchasing an additional 205,000 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Energizer in the 1st quarter valued at $9,518,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Energizer by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 400,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,468,000 after purchasing an additional 196,714 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Energizer news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman bought 5,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.89 per share, for a total transaction of $240,228.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,431.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.89.

Shares of Energizer stock remained flat at $$39.43 on Wednesday. 108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,333. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 303.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.99. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.99 and a 12-month high of $52.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $721.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.20 million. Energizer had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 73.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Energizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

