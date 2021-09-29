$12.93 Billion in Sales Expected for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) will report $12.93 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tesla’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.29 billion to $14.06 billion. Tesla reported sales of $8.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tesla will report full year sales of $50.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $47.67 billion to $53.62 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $68.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.80 billion to $82.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $606.65.

Tesla stock traded down $13.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $777.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,342,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,832,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $769.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 406.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $713.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $674.71. Tesla has a 12 month low of $379.11 and a 12 month high of $900.40.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.95, for a total transaction of $946,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total value of $2,950,029.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,047,216.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,152 shares of company stock valued at $63,920,737 over the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter worth $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 53.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

