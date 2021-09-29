1,185 Shares in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Acquired by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 11.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,291,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,834,000 after buying an additional 5,583,732 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 10.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,619,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,040,000 after buying an additional 3,625,561 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 35,843,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,950,000 after buying an additional 1,867,786 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,933,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,058,000 after buying an additional 394,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,067,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,563,000 after purchasing an additional 369,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

XEL stock opened at $61.42 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.23 and a 12-month high of $76.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.31.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

In other Xcel Energy news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $3,789,686.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 200,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,984,700.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

