$104.47 Million in Sales Expected for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) will report sales of $104.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exponent’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $103.64 million and the highest estimate coming in at $105.30 million. Exponent reported sales of $93.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Exponent will report full-year sales of $425.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $425.44 million to $425.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $458.58 million, with estimates ranging from $457.96 million to $459.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Exponent.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 21.94%. The business had revenue of $112.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.11 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXPO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities upped their price target on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $796,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven J. Murray sold 6,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total value of $737,628.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,583 shares of company stock worth $6,406,594. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Exponent by 55.8% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 8,283 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Exponent by 8.1% during the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 120,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,717,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Exponent by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Exponent during the first quarter worth $1,093,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Exponent during the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

EXPO stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.44. 4,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,363. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.59 and a beta of 0.36. Exponent has a 52-week low of $68.42 and a 52-week high of $120.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.61%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exponent (EXPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.