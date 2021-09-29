$1.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CarMax’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.25. CarMax reported earnings per share of $1.79 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarMax will report full year earnings of $7.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.99 to $8.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.89 to $8.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CarMax.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KMX shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.50.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $143.03 on Wednesday. CarMax has a 52 week low of $84.70 and a 52 week high of $146.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61.

In related news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 26,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.11, for a total value of $3,421,577.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $8,809,020.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 79,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,035,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,610 shares of company stock valued at $23,556,971. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in CarMax by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 374.2% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 9,814 shares during the period. Finally, MACRO Consulting Group boosted its holdings in CarMax by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

