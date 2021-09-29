$1.50 EPS Expected for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to announce $1.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.57. East West Bancorp posted earnings of $1.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full year earnings of $6.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $6.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $6.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for East West Bancorp.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $444.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.20. 24,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,630. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.63. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $31.74 and a 52-week high of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $107,074.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in East West Bancorp by 14.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,830,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,196,000 after acquiring an additional 236,823 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 319,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 897,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,337,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the period. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 14.3% during the second quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 377,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,028,000 after buying an additional 47,301 shares during the period. Finally, Hahn Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 5.9% during the second quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 271,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,492,000 after buying an additional 15,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on East West Bancorp (EWBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.