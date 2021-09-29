$1.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) will announce $1.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.47 billion and the lowest is $1.46 billion. Ralph Lauren posted sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full-year sales of $5.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.72 billion to $5.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.93 billion to $6.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.82) EPS.

RL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Ralph Lauren from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.71.

In related news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $546,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hubert Joly acquired 8,400 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $117.90 per share, with a total value of $990,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RL. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 45.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the second quarter worth $63,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RL traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,892. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Ralph Lauren has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $142.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.76%.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

