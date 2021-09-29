$1.33 EPS Expected for Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Genesco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.35. Genesco posted earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genesco will report full year earnings of $5.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.02. Genesco had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $555.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.23) EPS. Genesco’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GCO. TheStreet raised Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

In other Genesco news, CFO Thomas George bought 1,800 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.96 per share, with a total value of $100,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,728. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $117,338.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GCO. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Genesco by 1.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genesco by 3.8% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Genesco by 127.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Genesco by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Genesco by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GCO opened at $61.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $928.90 million, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 2.25. Genesco has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $67.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.82.

Genesco

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

