$1.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) to report earnings per share of $1.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.41 and the lowest is $1.22. Genco Shipping & Trading reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4,300%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full-year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $4.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Genco Shipping & Trading.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $84.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.51 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a positive return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.53%.

GNK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.43.

In related news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 100,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $1,775,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 2,739 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $58,450.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,992 shares in the company, valued at $85,189.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 923,739 shares of company stock worth $16,667,820 over the last quarter. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 74.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 181.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 147.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,730 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 1,503.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $19.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $813.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.37. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is -114.29%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.