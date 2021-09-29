$1.05 EPS Expected for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) to report earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the lowest is $1.03. RBC Bearings reported earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full-year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $4.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.79 to $5.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RBC Bearings.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $156.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.26 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 8.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROLL. Truist Financial upgraded shares of RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RBC Bearings currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.25.

Shares of ROLL stock opened at $213.61 on Wednesday. RBC Bearings has a 1 year low of $114.49 and a 1 year high of $250.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $222.69 and its 200-day moving average is $206.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.73 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 6.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,197,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,236,000 after purchasing an additional 139,502 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 46.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,244,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,860,000 after acquiring an additional 394,017 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 4.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 913,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,173,000 after acquiring an additional 34,994 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 0.9% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 785,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 6.4% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 620,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,121,000 after acquiring an additional 37,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RBC Bearings (ROLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.