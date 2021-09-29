$0.87 EPS Expected for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the lowest is $0.67. Hamilton Lane reported earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full-year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 35.04% and a return on equity of 60.79%. The business had revenue of $79.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Hamilton Lane’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hamilton Lane from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Hamilton Lane stock traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.19. The stock had a trading volume of 206,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,363. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.75. Hamilton Lane has a one year low of $62.17 and a one year high of $97.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Juan Delgado-Moreira sold 61,864 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total transaction of $5,205,855.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,227,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,329,383.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 11,487 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $966,631.05. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,243,063.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 14.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 539.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 44,792 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 6.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. Institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

