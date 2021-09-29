$0.79 EPS Expected for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) will report $0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.72. Canadian Pacific Railway reported earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $4.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%.

CP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$108.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Argus cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 403.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 401.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CP traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.29. 6,459,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,329,378. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of $58.79 and a 1-year high of $83.07. The company has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1512 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

