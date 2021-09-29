$0.74 EPS Expected for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ventas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.75. Ventas reported earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ventas will report full year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $2.97. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ventas.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $919.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.94 million. Ventas had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 1.50%. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ventas in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.82.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $1,023,463.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,994,510.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $1,080,342.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,226 shares of company stock worth $3,127,393. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 59,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 10,666 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ventas by 14.9% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Ventas by 2.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,440,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,841,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,285,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,988,833,000 after acquiring an additional 392,088 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 674.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 11,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $55.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.26. Ventas has a 52-week low of $37.83 and a 52-week high of $61.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.22%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

