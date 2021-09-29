$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) to report $0.66 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. DENTSPLY SIRONA reported earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 19.9% in the second quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,646,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,156,000 after acquiring an additional 273,708 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,865,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,482,000 after acquiring an additional 12,610 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 157.1% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 2,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,872,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $246,445,000 after buying an additional 116,681 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.8% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,896,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XRAY stock traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $58.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 817,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,508. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $69.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.57 and its 200-day moving average is $63.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.