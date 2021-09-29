$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) to report $0.66 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. DENTSPLY SIRONA reported earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DENTSPLY SIRONA.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 19.9% in the second quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,646,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,156,000 after acquiring an additional 273,708 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,865,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,482,000 after acquiring an additional 12,610 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 157.1% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 2,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,872,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $246,445,000 after buying an additional 116,681 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.8% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,896,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XRAY stock traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $58.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 817,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,508. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $69.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.57 and its 200-day moving average is $63.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.