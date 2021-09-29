$0.51 EPS Expected for Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) to report earnings per share of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Farmers National Banc reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Farmers National Banc.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $36.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.67 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 15.36%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FMNB. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Farmers National Banc from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmers National Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Frank J. Monaco acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Muransky acquired 9,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.77 per share, with a total value of $134,347.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 16,358 shares of company stock worth $244,265 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Farmers National Banc by 8.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 139,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,289 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 10.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 52,950.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the second quarter valued at $3,875,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 0.5% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 369,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMNB traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $15.56. The company had a trading volume of 86,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,085. Farmers National Banc has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $18.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.40 and a 200-day moving average of $16.10. The company has a market capitalization of $440.74 million, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.03%.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

