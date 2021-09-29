$0.30 EPS Expected for Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Primis Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.29. Primis Financial reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primis Financial will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Primis Financial.

Get Primis Financial alerts:

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $26.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.66 million. Primis Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 9.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ:FRST traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $14.66. The company had a trading volume of 148,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,888. The stock has a market cap of $359.74 million, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.96. Primis Financial has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $16.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.83%.

In related news, Director Charles A. Kabbash acquired 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.51 per share, for a total transaction of $34,587.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRST. Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the first quarter valued at about $27,684,000. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP raised its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 1,003,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,309,000 after buying an additional 307,281 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Primis Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $4,569,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Primis Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the 1st quarter worth $7,870,000. Institutional investors own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primis Financial (FRST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primis Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primis Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.