-$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) will announce ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Monopar Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is ($0.20). Monopar Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($0.90). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Monopar Therapeutics.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monopar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Monopar Therapeutics stock opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. Monopar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $17.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics by 9.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics by 108.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Monopar Therapeutics by 116.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 52,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

About Monopar Therapeutics

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage.

