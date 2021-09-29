$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Centennial Resource Development reported earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Centennial Resource Development.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $232.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.91 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CDEV. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Cowen raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. MKM Partners raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Centennial Resource Development has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.72.

Centennial Resource Development stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.37. 8,687,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,410,490. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.21. Centennial Resource Development has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $7.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 6.55.

In other news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $456,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter worth $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

