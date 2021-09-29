$0.18 EPS Expected for Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.23. Purple Innovation posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Purple Innovation.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.70 million. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PRPL shares. Truist cut their price objective on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet cut Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Purple Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.36.

Shares of Purple Innovation stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.71. 13,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,393. Purple Innovation has a 1 year low of $21.69 and a 1 year high of $41.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.82 and a 200-day moving average of $28.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 0.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 62,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 32.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 43.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 20.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 28.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

