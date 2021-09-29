-$0.18 EPS Expected for Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) to report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Allena Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Allena Pharmaceuticals.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALNA. B. Riley cut their price target on Allena Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Allena Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Allena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.17.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,045,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 407,599 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 187,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 80,625 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 214,671 shares during the period. 26.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, discovery and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with kidney disorders. Its product pipeline includes reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria in adults and ALLN-346, which is used for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney disease.

