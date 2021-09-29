$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Infosys’ earnings. Infosys posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infosys will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 19.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS.

Separately, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.97.

Shares of INFY stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.52. 252,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,978,267. The firm has a market cap of $95.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.65. Infosys has a twelve month low of $13.49 and a twelve month high of $24.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $459,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 177,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 10,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

