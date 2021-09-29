-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for GreenVision Acquisition’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GreenVision Acquisition will report full-year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.83) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GreenVision Acquisition.

GreenVision Acquisition stock traded down $6.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.12. The company had a trading volume of 19,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,119. GreenVision Acquisition has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $41.88.

GreenVision Acquisition Corp. is a newly organized special purpose acquisition company formed under the laws of the State of Delaware for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

