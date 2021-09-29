$0.09 EPS Expected for Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) will report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.10. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $25.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.91 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 86.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.14. The stock had a trading volume of 374,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,421. The company has a market capitalization of $855.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.70. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $14.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is currently 136.26%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Upstream Associates Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $12,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 96.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after buying an additional 173,984 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 86.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,531 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after buying an additional 143,051 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter worth $1,430,000. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter worth $770,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter worth $952,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.02% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

