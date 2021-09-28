Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Receives $21.00 Average PT from Analysts

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

ZYXI has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Zynex from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of Zynex in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Get Zynex alerts:

In other Zynex news, CEO Thomas Sandgaard sold 177,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $2,689,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZYXI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Zynex by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 79,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Zynex by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Zynex by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zynex by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Zynex by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 31.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZYXI stock remained flat at $$11.96 during trading hours on Monday. 250,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,280. Zynex has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $22.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.95 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.73 and a beta of 0.85.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.23 million. Zynex had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 9.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that Zynex will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.