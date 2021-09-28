Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Zynex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.12. Zynex reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 175%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynex will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Zynex.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.23 million. Zynex had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 9.30%.

ZYXI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of Zynex in a research note on Friday, July 16th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Zynex from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.60.

In other Zynex news, CEO Thomas Sandgaard sold 177,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $2,689,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Zynex by 5,705.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Zynex by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Zynex by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Zynex by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Zynex by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. 31.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZYXI opened at $11.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.95 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.73 million, a PE ratio of 79.73 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.83. Zynex has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $22.89.

Zynex

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

