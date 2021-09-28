ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Shares Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,716 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZIOP. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 489,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Heidi Hagen acquired 23,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $41,835.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 108,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,666.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology stock opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $456.99 million, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 2.01. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $5.95.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Equities research analysts predict that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

ZIOP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered ZIOPHARM Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on ZIOPHARM Oncology from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.83.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of immuno-oncology platforms that leverage cell- and gene-based therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its pipeline includes Sleeping Beauty TCR-T Targeting neoantigens; Ad-RTS-hlL-12 + veledimex; and Sleeping Beauty CAR-T.

