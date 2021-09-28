Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zalando from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Zalando from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zalando presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZLNDY opened at $48.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.09 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.04. Zalando has a one year low of $44.49 and a one year high of $62.33.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter. Zalando had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 16.15%. As a group, analysts expect that Zalando will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

About Zalando

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

