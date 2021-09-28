Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) to “Buy”

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.11% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Axovant Sciences Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders. Its product candidate includes RVT-101 which is in different clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. Axovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Get Sio Gene Therapies alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SIOX. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Sio Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.35.

NASDAQ SIOX opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. Sio Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $5.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average of $2.36. The firm has a market cap of $175.79 million and a PE ratio of -2.87.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIOX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the second quarter worth $55,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the second quarter valued at $216,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the second quarter valued at $333,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the second quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Knott David M lifted its position in Sio Gene Therapies by 14.3% during the second quarter. Knott David M now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

Read More: Candlestick

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sio Gene Therapies (SIOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sio Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sio Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.