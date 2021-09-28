Zacks Investment Research Upgrades DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) to “Buy”

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $11.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.35% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate company that owns, acquires and invests in upper upscale and upscale hotel properties located primarily in North America. To a lesser extent, it may invest, on a selective basis, in premium limited-service and extended-stay hotel properties in urban locations. The Company has a strategic acquisition sourcing relationship with Marriott International. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DRH. Truist raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DiamondRock Hospitality currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.61.

DRH stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.62. 1,229,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,898,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $11.48.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 155.43% and a negative return on equity of 28.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRH. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 78.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter worth $43,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter worth $108,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 26.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

