Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software which empowers governments and enterprises with Actionable Intelligence. Cognyte Software Ltd. is based in HERZLIYA, ISRAEL. “

CGNT has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.33 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.22.

CGNT stock opened at $20.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.65. Cognyte Software has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $38.00.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.55 million. Cognyte Software’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $170,272,000. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software during the second quarter valued at $83,498,000. RGM Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software during the second quarter valued at $73,325,000. American Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software during the second quarter valued at $57,642,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software in the second quarter worth about $43,794,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

