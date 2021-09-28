Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) to “Hold”

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ARAMARK Holdings Corporation offers food services, facilities management, uniform and career apparel to health care institutions, universities, school districts, stadiums and businesses. It operates primarily in three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International and Uniform and Career Apparel segment. The company’s FSS North America and FSS International segment provides food, refreshment, specialized dietary and support services, including facility maintenance and housekeeping. Uniform segment provides rental, sale, cleaning, maintenance and delivery of personalized uniform and career apparel and other textile items. It operates primarily in North America, United Kingdom, Germany, Chile and Ireland. ARAMARK Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. “

ARMK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank raised Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Aramark in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.13.

Aramark stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.64. The company had a trading volume of 57,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. Aramark has a 1 year low of $25.84 and a 1 year high of $43.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.15 and a beta of 1.95.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 9.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 537,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,027,000 after purchasing an additional 47,757 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aramark in the second quarter valued at $400,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 579,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,595,000 after purchasing an additional 149,027 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Aramark during the second quarter valued at $8,446,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aramark in the second quarter worth approximately $449,000.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

