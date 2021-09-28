Zacks Investment Research Lowers Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) to Hold

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $164.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.34% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Marsh & McLennan’s shares have outperformed the industry in a year. Over the past 30 days, the company has witnessed its 2021 earnings estimate move north. The company is well-poised to grow on significant investments and acquisitions made within its operating units, launch of new products, digital capabilities and branching out into new businesses. Its revenues have been increasing driven by a wide geographic presence and strong client retention. The Risk and Insurance Services segment has been contributing to the company's solid top-line growth. A strong balance sheet bodes well. Disciplined capital management has led the company to undertake shareholder-friendly moves. However, the company's escalating operating expenses remain a concern. Its weak solvency position is an added woe.”

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.15.

Shares of NYSE MMC traded down $3.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a fifty-two week low of $102.11 and a fifty-two week high of $162.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.13. The company has a market cap of $77.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

