Zacks Investment Research Lowers FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) to Hold

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FB Financial Corp is a bank holding company. It operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, FirstBank. The company provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients. It operates primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama and North Georgia. The company also provides national mortgage business. FB Financial Corp is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Get FB Financial alerts:

FBK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson raised FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.50 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist decreased their target price on FB Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

FBK stock traded up $1.38 on Monday, reaching $43.73. 122,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,554. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.20 and a 200-day moving average of $41.08. FB Financial has a twelve month low of $24.58 and a twelve month high of $49.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.21.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. FB Financial had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $135.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.88 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FB Financial will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FBK. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 1,593.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in FB Financial by 30.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in FB Financial by 38.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FB Financial by 14.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FB Financial in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FB Financial (FBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.