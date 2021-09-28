Zacks Investment Research Lowers Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Community Bank System, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Shares of CBU opened at $68.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.54 and its 200-day moving average is $75.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.70. Community Bank System has a 12-month low of $53.07 and a 12-month high of $82.53.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $151.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.08 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Community Bank System will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is currently 53.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 715.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 131.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 27.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

