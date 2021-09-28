Zacks Investment Research Lowers Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Better Choice Company is an animal health and wellness company. Better Choice Company is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Better Choice in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Dawson James began coverage on shares of Better Choice in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Better Choice in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:BTTR opened at $3.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.68. Better Choice has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.99 million, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of -0.96.

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $10.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Better Choice will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Better Choice news, Director Michael Young acquired 9,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $33,923.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John M. Word III acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 44,778 shares of company stock worth $153,356.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Better Choice during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,075,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Better Choice during the 2nd quarter worth about $364,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Better Choice during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,652,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Better Choice during the 2nd quarter worth about $794,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Better Choice during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. 11.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Better Choice Company Profile

Better Choice Co, Inc is an animal health and wellness company. The firm sells dog food, cat food, and treats under the Halo and TruDog brands, which are focused on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food. Its brands include Trucut, Bona Vida, Orapup, Rawgo, and TruDog.

