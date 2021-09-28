Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) to Strong Sell

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $49.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 16.75% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Yum China have underperformed the industry in the past six months due to the coronavirus pandemic induced concerns. Dismal traffic at transportations and tourist locations hurt the company. This along with a rise in labor and food costs remain concerns. Earnings estimates for 2021 have witnessed downward revisions over the past seven days. However, emphasis on menu innovation, unit expansion and digitalization efforts bodes well. The company is gradually shifting toward digital and content marketing to expand customer base. Further, it has adopted a high-grade delivery strategy that includes collaborating with aggregators to source traffic and fulfills orders by the company’s KFC riders. During the second quarter, digital orders accounted for 85% of KFC and Pizza Hut's Company sales.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie cut shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.77.

Shares of YUMC traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $58.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,802. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79. Yum China has a twelve month low of $51.47 and a twelve month high of $69.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.73 and a 200-day moving average of $62.53.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that Yum China will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Yum China by 67.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,193,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736,443 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,145,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,129,000 after buying an additional 4,998,055 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Yum China by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,097,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975,028 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Yum China by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,428,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,869,000 after buying an additional 2,298,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,618,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,580 shares in the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

