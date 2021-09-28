Zacks: Brokerages Expect Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) to Announce $1.29 EPS

Equities analysts expect Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Standex International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.30. Standex International posted earnings of $0.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standex International will report full-year earnings of $5.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $5.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Standex International.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $176.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.73 million. Standex International had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 11.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

In related news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total transaction of $62,439.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 2,325.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Standex International during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Standex International during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Standex International by 6,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Standex International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SXI opened at $101.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Standex International has a 52 week low of $58.42 and a 52 week high of $108.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.87%.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

