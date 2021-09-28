Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.24 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) will report $68.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $70.00 million and the lowest is $67.30 million. Ping Identity posted sales of $59.94 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full year sales of $283.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $281.60 million to $285.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $318.04 million, with estimates ranging from $308.10 million to $325.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ping Identity.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.10 million. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 11.55%. Ping Identity’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PING. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ping Identity from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Stephens lifted their target price on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ping Identity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.92.

In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 900,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $21,240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PING. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 6.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after buying an additional 14,432 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Ping Identity by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 20,178 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ping Identity during the 1st quarter worth $537,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Ping Identity by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 19,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PING stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.20. 648,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. Ping Identity has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

