Zacks: Brokerages Expect Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $260.86 Million

Brokerages expect Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to report $260.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $259.09 million to $262.17 million. Merit Medical Systems posted sales of $243.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Merit Medical Systems.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $280.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.40 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 12.42%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.56.

In related news, Director Lynne Ward sold 9,470 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total value of $680,230.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,033.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jill Anderson sold 850 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $60,894.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,866 shares of company stock worth $1,858,571 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 227,350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,419,000 after purchasing an additional 113,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,882 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMSI stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.63. 139,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,529. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.01. Merit Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $41.56 and a 52-week high of $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

