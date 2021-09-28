Zacks: Brokerages Expect HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $506.19 Million

Brokerages expect HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) to announce $506.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for HEICO’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $508.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $504.27 million. HEICO posted sales of $426.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, December 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HEICO will report full year sales of $1.86 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HEICO.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $471.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.48 million. HEICO had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

HEI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of HEICO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

HEI traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.57. 914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,109. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. HEICO has a one year low of $102.01 and a one year high of $148.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.97.

In related news, insider Eric A. Mendelson acquired 834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.89 per share, with a total value of $104,158.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,068,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,407,373.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Adolfo Henriques acquired 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $112.13 per share, for a total transaction of $103,720.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,343. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HEI. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in HEICO during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,343,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in HEICO by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 504,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,364,000 after buying an additional 132,573 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in HEICO by 678.1% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 44,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,245,000 after buying an additional 39,034 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HEICO by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 153,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,349,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HEICO by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 362,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,612,000 after purchasing an additional 24,779 shares during the last quarter. 25.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

