Zacks: Brokerages Expect GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) to Post $0.13 EPS

Equities research analysts expect GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) to report $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for GreenSky’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.11. GreenSky reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 333.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GreenSky.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. GreenSky had a net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $136.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.63 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GSKY shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of GreenSky from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSKY. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in GreenSky in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,985,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in GreenSky by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 35,806 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GreenSky by 9.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in GreenSky by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,221,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,130,000 after buying an additional 242,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSKY opened at $11.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.71. GreenSky has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.79.

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

