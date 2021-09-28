Zacks: Brokerages Expect Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $925.64 Million

Equities analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) will announce $925.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Echo Global Logistics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $928.19 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $923.80 million. Echo Global Logistics reported sales of $691.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will report full-year sales of $3.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Echo Global Logistics.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $934.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.26 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $48.25 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics to a “hold” rating and set a $48.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.37.

NASDAQ:ECHO traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.00. 546,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,412. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Echo Global Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $48.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ECHO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 40.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,067,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,813,000 after purchasing an additional 307,491 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,242,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,673,000 after purchasing an additional 135,945 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 467.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 111,451 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 48.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 295,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,087,000 after purchasing an additional 96,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 44.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 68,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

