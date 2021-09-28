Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.48. Aerojet Rocketdyne reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $556.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.85 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,210,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $589,651,000 after acquiring an additional 80,390 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 6.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,986,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $385,661,000 after buying an additional 486,668 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,488,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $168,471,000 after acquiring an additional 134,062 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the first quarter worth about $140,298,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 65.0% during the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,269,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $109,587,000 after buying an additional 894,051 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AJRD traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.84. 414,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 0.46. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a twelve month low of $32.15 and a twelve month high of $53.53.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

