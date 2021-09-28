Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.48. Aerojet Rocketdyne reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.
On average, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aerojet Rocketdyne.
Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $556.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.85 million.
Shares of NYSE:AJRD traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.84. 414,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 0.46. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a twelve month low of $32.15 and a twelve month high of $53.53.
About Aerojet Rocketdyne
Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.
