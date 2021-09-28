Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $280,000.00

Analysts predict that Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) will report $280,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Synlogic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $300,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $250,000.00. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synlogic will report full-year sales of $500,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $900,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $850,000.00, with estimates ranging from $250,000.00 to $2.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Synlogic.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million.

SYBX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Synlogic from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synlogic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.21.

Shares of Synlogic stock opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.44. The company has a market cap of $159.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.87. Synlogic has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $5.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYBX. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Synlogic in the 1st quarter worth about $1,733,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in Synlogic in the 1st quarter worth about $365,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Synlogic in the 1st quarter worth about $5,343,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in Synlogic in the 1st quarter worth about $5,331,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Synlogic in the 1st quarter worth about $456,000. Institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses in Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

