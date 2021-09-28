Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) to report sales of $7.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.15 million to $11.80 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $2.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 171.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $32.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.90 million to $51.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $36.88 million, with estimates ranging from $14.94 million to $70.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 205.63% and a negative return on equity of 122.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PIRS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Pieris Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

In related news, insider Shane Olwill sold 38,400 shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $196,224.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIRS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,680,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,458,000 after buying an additional 49,053 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1,747.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 190,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $29,000. 39.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.43. The stock had a trading volume of 30,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,390,845. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $362.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.19. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $6.15.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

