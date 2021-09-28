Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) to Post $0.15 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) to post $0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for PAE’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. PAE posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PAE will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.81. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PAE.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). PAE had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The company had revenue of $747.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.45 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on PAE. Zacks Investment Research lowered PAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered PAE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on PAE in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

PAE opened at $6.00 on Friday. PAE has a fifty-two week low of $5.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.42 million, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day moving average is $8.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAE. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PAE in the first quarter worth $341,000. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PAE in the second quarter worth $7,738,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in PAE in the second quarter worth $5,464,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of PAE by 55,382.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 9,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

About PAE

Gores Holdings III, Inc is a blank check investment company. Its pupose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on October 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

