Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $810.67 Million

Equities analysts expect II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) to post $810.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for II-VI’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $821.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $794.30 million. II-VI posted sales of $728.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that II-VI will report full year sales of $3.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for II-VI.

Get II-VI alerts:

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. II-VI had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $808.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. II-VI’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on II-VI from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet cut II-VI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on II-VI from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

In other II-VI news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $93,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $532,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,068,271.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,700 shares of company stock worth $1,234,779 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of II-VI by 242.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of II-VI by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of II-VI by 775.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

II-VI stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,171,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,485. II-VI has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $100.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.11.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on II-VI (IIVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.