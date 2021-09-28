Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.34. Hercules Capital posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 120.11%. The firm had revenue of $69.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.75 million.

NYSE:HTGC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.77. 268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,060. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.95. Hercules Capital has a 12 month low of $10.83 and a 12 month high of $17.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 92.09%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTGC. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 2,194.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 422,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after purchasing an additional 403,708 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,972,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 401,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after acquiring an additional 277,987 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,384,000 after acquiring an additional 196,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,937,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

