Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.49 Billion

Analysts expect that Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) will post $8.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Three analysts have issued estimates for Dollar General’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.32 billion and the highest is $8.62 billion. Dollar General posted sales of $8.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full year sales of $34.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.78 billion to $34.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $36.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.92 billion to $37.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.41.

NYSE:DG opened at $216.76 on Tuesday. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $239.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.82%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

